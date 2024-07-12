Hallmark+ launching in September

Hallmark has unveiled Hallmark+, a new streaming service that integrates ad-free viewing with exclusive retail and product benefits, offering viewers access to a Hallmark lifestyle experience. Launching mid-September in the US, Hallmark+ says it will “fulfill the growing desire for people to immerse themselves in the many beloved touchpoints of the renowned Hallmark brand, bringing them the very best of Hallmark all in one place”.

With access to a range of original content, plus new membership programme benefits, Hallmark+ allows members to get rewarded for streaming and shopping at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores or online at Hallmark.com.

“Hallmark+ marks a seminal moment for Hallmark,” said Mike Perry, President & CEO, Hallmark. “By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new programme that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints.”

Membership perks include monthly $5 Hallmark Gold Crown Store coupons, free unlimited eCards, rewards for shopping, and surprise gifts. The service is priced at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.