Little Dot Studios output deal with The People Profiles

Content studio and digital media network, Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company), has entered into an output deal with The People Profiles YouTube channel, starting with an initial order of 60 feature documentaries. Effective immediately, this partnership will see the publication of originally produced biographical documentaries across Little Dot Studios’ Digital Media Network, enabling cross-promotion between its channels and those of The People Profiles.

The acquisition includes a range of long-form documentaries presenting factual accounts of the lives of some of the most famous and infamous people in history, such as Oppenheimer – Destroyer of Worlds, Pablo Escobar – The Colombian Cartel King and George Washington – First President of The United States. Originally housed on the The People Profiles official YouTube channel, these documentaries will now also reach a broader audience through Little Dot Studios’ history centric Youtube channels including Timeline, Odyssey and Chronicle, as well as FAST channels.

James Elliot, CEO at The People Profiles, commented: “Everyone at The People Profiles is very proud and excited to be working with the team behind Timeline, Real Royalty and Real History. They are major players within the YouTube history space and their willingness to work with us is a great honour and I hope it is exciting too for all our team and for millions of viewers around the world.”

Connie Hodson, Director of Content Acquisitions and Partnerships at Little Dot Studios, added: “This mutually beneficial partnership enhances Little Dot Studios’ digital media offering by providing viewers with original high-quality documentaries while complementing the successful output of The People Profiles. This collaboration demonstrates our confidence that publishing content across multiple channels increases audiences and boosts overall performance.”