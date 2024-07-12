PFL signs Canal+ deal

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced a multi-year media rights agreement with Canal+ for French language rights. The partnership also includes Myanmar and Haiti where Canal+ broadcasts several top sports competitions.

Canal+ will provide live localised programming, continuing across all PFL Global, PFL Europe, PFL MENA, Bellator Champions Series, PFL Super Fights, selected PFL and Bellator archives, and also PFL Africa which will launch in 2025 and will benefit from the exposure offered by Canal+ Sport channels in Sub-Saharan Africa, where Canal+ will carry PFL action live with French commentary on linear channels to nearly 8 million homes.

“The Professional Fighters League could not be more excited to partner with Canal+ bringing our brand to French-speaking Sub-Saharan Africa,” said James Frewin, PFL Managing Director International. “The PFL believes strongly in connecting with MMA fans in areas that have been traditionally underserved in the sport and doing so in their native languages. Canal+ is the sports media brand that lives in the hearts and minds of the French speaking population in Sub-Saharan Africa and is synonymous with premium sport.”

Jacques du Puy, CEO of Canal+ International, added: “We are proud to bring PFL to our African subscribers. Fighting competitions, and MMA leagues in particular, attract ever larger audiences of fans among African audiences. And we are all the more thrilled to partner with a dedicated PFL franchise in Africa and broadcast top fights with stars such as Francis Ngannou or Cedric Doumbe. This perfectly fits our strategy of promoting African sport on the continent and beyond.”

The 2024 PFL Global Season and Global Season Playoffs are available live across ESPN platforms in the US and via DAZN in Canada, Europe, and additional premium sports platforms internationally.