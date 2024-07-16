4K MLB All-Star Game on Sling TV

US streaming service Sling TV is to offer a 4K viewing experience, starting with FOX Sports’ 25th broadcast of the MLB All-Star Game on the evening of July 16th. For the first time, Sling TV subscribers, in certain markets, can enjoy a live event in 4K resolution, on supporting Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.

“At Sling TV, we’re all about delivering the ultimate gameday experience,” said Seth Van Sickel, senior vice president, product & operations, Sling Video Services. “With live sports now in 4K, we’re upping our game and giving fans front-row seats to every thrilling moment. Get ready to see your favourite sports like never before, with crystal-clear action that brings you right into the heart of the play!”

Sling TV says it will continue to deliver “unparalleled” sports experiences with a lineup of top and most-watched sports available in 4K for no additional cost, such as NBCUniversal’s 24/7 coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics on USA Network, college and pro football games on FS1, ESPN and more.

Sling TV provides 4K content for no additional fees, ensuring that users have access to the best sports experience without additional costs.

The MLB All-Star Game in 4K will be available to Sling Blue customers in select markets.