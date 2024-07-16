C4 Paralympic ads to carry subtitles

UK PSB Channel 4 has confirmed that all advertising on its network during coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will carry subtitles – enhancing Channel 4’s commitment to making its coverage of the Games the most accessible yet.

The announcement builds on its recent commitment that every broadcast of live sporting action from the Games will carry subtitles.

Advertising with subtitles will be supported across linear Channel 4 television around Paralympics coverage on Channel 4, More 4 and 4Seven. Additionally, advertising with subtitles will be supported on live coverage via Channel 4 streaming.

Having undertaken significant technology and operational work to prepare for the changes, Channel 4 will now work closely with its industry partners, including brands, agencies plus Peach, XR Extreme Reach and Clearcast to ensure advertising scheduled for Channel 4 during the Paralympic Games is accessible.

Verica Djurdjevic, Chief Revenue Officer, Channel 4, said: “We would like all of our brilliant advertising partners to deliver their TV advertising with subtitles embedded to make this the most accessible Paralympic Games ever. Our partners at Peach, Extreme Reach and Clearcast are on hand to help and we will support brands to make their ads accessible. Improving the accessibility of TV advertising is going to be a journey for the industry, and we are committed to helping to drive the process.”

According to the RNID, 18 million people in the UK have different, diverse experiences of hearing loss and deafness, while according to Channel 4 Sales, only 25 per cent of advertising received by Channel 4 is enabled for subtitles.

The commitment builds on Channel 4 Sales’ commitment to changing attitudes towards disability. Its Diversity In Advertising Award has run three editions over the past eight years dedicated to enhancing disability representation in TV advertising through the award of £3 million (€3.6m). TV airtime in total, across campaigns by Maltesers (2016), Lloyds Bank (2017) and Vanish (2022).