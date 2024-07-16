Cyber leak of Disney internal messages

Disney has confirmed an apparent leak of internal messages by a hacking group, which claims it is “protecting artists’ rights”. Nullbulge reportedly said it had gained access to thousands of communications from Disney employees.

It is reported to include messages about upcoming projects the firm is working on. Nullbulge says the group targets anyone it believes is harming the creative industry by using content generated by artificial intelligence (AI), which it describes as “theft”.

The BBC reports it has made contact with the hackers who claim to be in Russia and say they got into Disney’s internal Slack messaging system through an insider.

“Disney was our target due to how it handles artist contracts, its approach to AI, and its pretty blatant disregard for the consumer,” the hackers claimed. They said they released the data because they didn’t expect Disney to meet their demands to stop using AI.