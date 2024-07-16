Yospace helps ad-funded broadcasters score during Euro 2024

Football may not be coming home for England fans, but it’s not just the Spanish that will be celebrating success at Euro 2024. Data insights from Yospace, the dynamic ad insertion company, gathered from ad-funded broadcaster customers across four continents, show that almost 6 billion addressable ads were stitched across the four weeks of the tournament, a 46 per cent increase compared to a standard month of traffic. In a demonstration of the sheer scale of advertising in the streaming age, it would take 51,000 years to watch all the ads back-to-back.

How each match played out also had a significant impact on viewing trends and ad views. The most watched ad break came in England’s semi-final versus Netherlands. Over nine million ads were stitched during the half time ad break, across four continents, as the match stood on tenterhooks at 1-1.

The biggest impact on ads from an in-match event came in the quarter final between Spain and Germany, when Florian Wirtz’s wonder goal levelled the match in the 89th minute and took the game into extra time. Coming so close to the full time ad break, the goal drove the audience for the break up 33 per cent compared to other games in the knockout stages of the competition. This increase is in stark contrast to matches that were decided during normal play, without dramatic endings, which typically saw a 25 per cent decrease in ad views at full time compared with half time.

Even though England ultimately faced final heartbreak, Cole Palmer’s successful strike from outside the box caused the biggest peak in traffic, particularly among fans on the go. As the ball hit the back of the net and the stadium erupted, so did mobile traffic, with a 22 per cent increase in views. Many of those fans remained glued to the action with mobile traffic remaining approximately 7 per cent higher for several minutes than it was prior to the goal. The closing moments, as England tried desperately to find another equaliser, saw a 12 per cent increase in mobile traffic compared to the first 20 mins of the second half.

Tim Sewell, CEO at Yospace commented: “With almost 6 billion ads stitched by Yospace during Euro 2024, the value of major sports events for both broadcasters and advertisers is abundantly clear. The media industry is preparing for the next phase in growth as streaming is set to become the primary method of watching and monetising valuable sports rights. The scale is only going to grow from here and only the most robust ad insertion technologies with dynamic prefetch are going to be able to meet that demand. It is critical to business success that rights-holders maintain the highest possible fill-rates, no matter how unpredictable the live events may be.”