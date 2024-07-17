France: Max in 5% of homes
July 17, 2024
From Pascale Paoli-Lebailly in Paris
Warner Bros Discovery’s SVoD Service Max, launched on June 11th in France, has already reached a 5 per cent penetration rate into French homes according to a study by NPA Conseil-Harris Interactive.
While SVoD represents 56 per cent of the video market and 2.1 subscriptions per household on average with a peak at 5 services into 7 per cent of homes, Max has made an impact in just a few weeks, ranking just behind Apple TV+ and Paramount+. Disney+ is close to the 20 per cent penetration rate while Netflix is still dominating the market (39 per cent).
Max is available on mobile devices via an app, on IPTV (Orange, Free, SFR) and distributed in Prime Video Channels as well as by MyCanal, where the service is part of the subscription in several offers. It is also integrated on connected TVs and game consoles.