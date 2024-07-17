France: Max in 5% of homes

Warner Bros Discovery’s SVoD Service Max, launched on June 11th in France, has already reached a 5 per cent penetration rate into French homes according to a study by NPA Conseil-Harris Interactive.

While SVoD represents 56 per cent of the video market and 2.1 subscriptions per household on average with a peak at 5 services into 7 per cent of homes, Max has made an impact in just a few weeks, ranking just behind Apple TV+ and Paramount+. Disney+ is close to the 20 per cent penetration rate while Netflix is still dominating the market (39 per cent).