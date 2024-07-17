M6+ on Apple Vision Pro

Streaming tech company Bedrock has released a fully dedicated version of M6+, the AVoD streaming platform by Groupe M6 on Apple Vision OS to coincide with Apple Vision Pro’s opening weekend in Europe.

Following the successful launch of M6+ in May 2024, Bedrock aims to to enhance the platform’s user experience by ensuring compatibility with the latest technology. The integration of M6+ with Apple Vision Pro offers a seamless and optimized viewing experience for French audiences to engage with content in a new spatial computing format.

“Bringing the M6+ platform to Apple Vision Pro shows our strong determination to embrace emerging industry trends, positioning our clients at the forefront of this new dimension of entertainment,” said Jonas Engwall, CEO of Bedrock.