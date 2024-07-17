Trump-Murdoch together again

Rupert Murdoch has attended the Republican Convention in Milwaukee, signalling the love-hate relationship with the candidate is back on. After 2020, Murdoch reportedly quipped that Trump was ‘increasingly mad’ and would be a danger in a second term. He backed Ron DeSantis’s run for nomination.

Trump, meanwhile, never forgave Murdoch’s Fox News for calling key states for Biden and turned his media affections elsewhere.

But now Murdoch, recently retired, was in Milwaukee to take his place among the faithful. Murdoch, 93, is well aware his audience at Fox News is still irrevocably attached to Trump, as they have been for a decade now.

As a result, Fox News backed the ‘stolen election’ lie and paid the price with the loss of the suit from Dominion Voting Systems that cost $787m and exposed embarrassing internal communications.