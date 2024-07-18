AdImpact launches market intelligence platform

Advertising intelligence company AdImpact has launched an industry-wide TV intelligence platform, building off the foundation established by AdImpact’s political advertising intelligence, that brings broadcast, cable and CTV advertising and market intelligence at the local level to advertisers across industries.

Given the increasing fragmentation of the television industry with the proliferation of CTV, advertisers and media operators face significant challenges in comprehensively understanding the performance of their media investments and viewership trends, suggests AdImpact. The AdImpact Platform spans all 210 DMAs, providing a clear view of the regional or national television landscape, across broadcast, cable and CTV, enabling marketers, for the first time, to access near real-time insights into industry verticals, advertisers, spend and impression data. Specific information available includes market share by advertiser, network, station, app and DMA.

As a result, advertisers can now evaluate the performance of their ads on both a hyper-local and national scale across platforms, gaining insights from granular airing-level data. This comprehensive coverage includes access to AdImpact’s extensive local ad catalogue, featuring more than 1.5 million unique creatives and more than 320 advertiser subcategories.

The AdImpact Platform enables media operators, advertisers and their agencies to better understand competitor strategies, spending patterns, messaging, and creative trends, tailored to their business needs. Additionally, AdImpact’s enriched data—powered by proprietary AI, ML, and strategic partnerships—ensures market relevance and delivers best-in-class TV ad intelligence at the local level, including CTV.

“As the television landscape continues to evolve, advertisers demand real-time insights into the markets and channels they’re investing in,” said Don Norton, General Manager, Data Solutions at AdImpact. “The introduction of our user-friendly platform will equip advertisers and media owners with the insights they need to make smart business decisions across traditional and streaming environments.”

The AdImpact platform also features an intuitive user interface that streamlines access to creative, impression, and spend data in a unified view. Additionally, this interface offers flexibility and customisation opportunities, providing tailored insights that address specific business challenges. Advertisers can gain a deeper understanding of how their media investments are performing and the incremental reach of unique audience segments relevant to their business.