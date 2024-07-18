Is the Time Ripe for the Price of Right to Return?

The Price of Right is one of the most iconic game shows in British history, with various hosts and iterations over the years. There have been numerous attempts to revive it, but it hasn’t had a regular run since it ended in 2007.

There has been a recent resurgence of the game show genre in the UK, and games related to The Price of Right are firmly in the mainstream. It could be the ideal time to bring the show back to UK viewers with a new host in place.

Plinko Firmly in the Mainstream in the Casino Industry

One of the best things about The Price is Right is the sheer number of quality mini-games that it features. These have lived on elsewhere, with Plinko now prominent in the iGaming market. Plinko Go game uses the mechanics made famous by the version in the game show and gives players a chance to feel like they are contestants. Players bet on the ball as it falls down the pins, and if they are lucky it lands in multipliers at the bottom.

The fact that Plinko is still going strong in the casino industry shows that there’s a widespread interest in content from The Price is Right. Indeed, if the show was rebooted for modern audiences, it could attract a lot of viewers who enjoy playing Plinko at online casinos.

Various Reboot Attempts Over the Years

The Price is Right first aired in the UK between 1984 and 1988 with Leslie Crowther as the host. It went on to have its most successful period with Bruce Forsyth at the helm between 1995 and 2001. At this point, it lasted for 116 episodes across seven seasons. Since then, there have been various reboot attempts, with the Joe Pasquale-hosted offering running from 2006 to 2007.

The latest attempt to bring the series back was in 2017, with Alan Carr on Channel 4. However, the pilot failed to catch on and it didn’t lead to a series. Since then, the only time it appeared on television was in 2019, when it featured as one of the nation’s favourite game shows in Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow.

Recent Game Show Revivals Have Been Successful

Aside from Plinko currently being hugely popular in the mainstream, there have also been some recent game show revivals that have been met with positivity. The new Who Wants to be a Millionaire hosted by Jeremy Clarkson is arguably better than ever, and the recent return of Deal or No Deal with Stephen Mulhern has also been a hit.

The Price is Right could follow the example set by these two iconic series and come back to screens with a new presenter. There’s no doubt that these game shows got it right with their appointments, choosing two of the most beloved hosts in the country.

It seems like this could be the perfect time for The Price is Right to return to television screens in the UK. Along with Plinko being front and centre in the mainstream, other legendary game show revivals have enjoyed success.