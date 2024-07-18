M7, BBC Studios distribution deal

The agreement allows BBC Studios to provide a dedicated Romanian ad-supported version of BBC Earth to subscribers of M7-owned Focus Sat as well as third-party operators in the Romanian market. The new deal builds upon a long-standing partnership between M7 and BBC Studios, including the THOR 5 satellite distribution of BBC Earth HD to its affiliate customers in the CEE and Turkey.

Zbigniew Pruski, Commercial Director CEE, BBC Studios, said: “I’m pleased to extend cooperation with our long-term partner M7 Group and CANAL+ Group in general, enabling us to deliver our amazing, high-quality content to as wide an audience as possible.”

Bill Wijdeveld, VP Platform Content Services at M7 Group, commented: “This new satellite capacity agreement is another vote of confidence in M7 Platform Services as leading satellite distribution provider for the CEE region. We very much thank BBC Studios for its trust, and we look forward to a continued fruitful cooperation.”