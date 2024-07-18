New CEO at Kudelski Security

Chétrit succeeds Jacques Boschung. “Mr Boschung has decided to leave the company to focus on other endeavours. We thank him and extend our best wishes,” states Kudelski.

Over the past eight years, Chétrit has served in various management roles at the Group, including most recently as SVP/GM EMEA for Kudelski Security. “Chétrit has been a driving force in growing Kudelski Security’s EMEA business to become the leading player that it is today,” said the company.

In his new capacity, Chétrit will work closely with André Kudelski to drive profitable growth and international expansion as well as developing synergies with other entities of the Group. He will focus on organisational priorities and agility, including the advancement of AI-powered Kudelski Security offerings to increase the detection and response time to cyber threats.