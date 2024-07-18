Samsung Tizen OS powers Loewe’s Stellar

Samsung Electronics has confirmed that its Tizen OS will be embedded in Loewe’s latest premium TV, Stellar, now launching in Europe. According to the company, this is a significant milestone for the Tizen Licensing Programme, which started in 2022 and is now rapidly growing in Europe and worldwide.

“This new collaboration with Loewe ensures that its latest luxury TV, Stellar, will exceed expectations with the high-end experiences it brings to consumers,” said YS Kim, EVP, Head of the Service Business Team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “It’s also more momentum for Tizen OS, which has established itself as the software platform of choice for premium TVs. Moving forward, we will continue to push the boundaries of how users interact with their TVs.”

Loewe, renowned for its luxury and high-end TVs, has chosen Tizen OS to enhance the viewing experience of its consumers. In particular, the brand is celebrated for its impeccable design and use of premium and unique materials — including stone and concrete back panels. Building on that foundation, this partnership with Samsung underscores the mutual commitment of both companies to deliver superior user experiences.

Tizen OS, based on the newest 2024 Tizen licensing platform, offers a wealth of content and service options, with Samsung suggesting that it makes it the ideal choice for Loewe’s discerning customer base. With Tizen OS, users have access to a wide variety of features, ensuring an unparalleled entertainment experience.

Key features include: