SES expands Ateme partnership

Video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions specialist Ateme has confirmed that satellite operator SES is integrating its technology further to elevate and secure SES’s distribution network for broadcasting of sports and events content worldwide.

Building on a long-standing relationship between the companies, SES will utilise Ateme’s TITAN encoders, multiplexers, and decoders for distribution of Ultra-High and High-Definition content via its ground and satellite infrastructure. Additionally, Ateme is integrating premium frame rate conversion with full motion compensation and supporting High Dynamic Range (HDR) in Ultra-High Definition (UHD) for an enriched visual experience.

The solutions also utilise the BISS-CA encryption standard and receivers, integrating HDR conversion with HDR LUT (Look-Up-Table) conversion to facilitate the adoption of HDR technology. This will ensure reception of the highest quality video content with optimal picture clarity, smooth motion, and enhanced security measures.

“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Ateme to enhance our delivery workflow for major sporting events,” declared Michele Gosetti, Head of Media Sales France, Spain, Italy and Sports & Events at SES. “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing broadcasters with advanced, secure and reliable content distribution solutions and ensuring that viewers around the globe have access to an unparalleled viewing experience.”

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with SES to deliver premium sports content to audiences worldwide,” added Julien Mandel, Sr Solution Marketing Director at Ateme. “Our collaboration reinforces our commitment to innovating with the BISS-CA encryption standard. We are dedicated to proposing evolutions for future sporting events, ensuring enhanced security and performance for content distribution.”