Spain: Public tender for new DTT channel

The Spanish government is reportedly set to call a public auction to award a new DTT channel.

The Government is holding talks with the different Spanish TV groups about it. Prisa, former owner of Canal Plus, could be one of the most likely candidates to bid for the new channel. Other groups like Unidad Editorial, owner of Veo TV, and Vocentro Group has their DTT licences rented to other operators.

The licence for a DTT channel regularly costs around €5 million a year.