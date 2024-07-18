ThinkAnalytics, TMT Insights partnership

AI-based content discovery, audience insights, and targeted advertising specialist ThinkAnalytics has announced a strategic partnership with TMT Insights, a leading provider of consulting, implementation services and developer of operations software for media companies. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering cutting-edge solutions to media and entertainment (M&E) companies of all sizes by delivering end-to-end supply chain transparency, enhancing content discovery, and optimising content delivery to audiences.

TMT Insights provides both consulting and hand-on implementation services to help customers navigate the transition to high-volume, multi-platform content lifecycles. Its operational management platform, Polaris, provides an all-encompassing ‘single pane of glass’ view. As part of the partnership, TMT Insights will integrate the Think360 content discovery platform, the ThinkFAST channel scheduling solution and leverage audience insights from ThinkAdvertising to surface actionable insights that give deep audience and content understanding and grant operational users visibility and granular control over jobs and tasks. This holistic approach will enable M&E companies to better understand and engage their content library and audiences, ultimately improving the efficiency and effectiveness of their content lifecycle management.

“This partnership with TMT Insights represents a significant step forward in our mission to bring together deeper content and audience understanding for our customers to increase audience engagement and advertising revenues,” said Marc Aldrich, CEO of ThinkAnalytics. “Together, we will provide M&E companies with the tools they need to understand their audiences better and optimise their content delivery processes, content library intelligence, and ultimately monetize their assets.”

Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Content Discovery and Engagement:

The integration of Think360 Content Explorer solution and ThinkAdvertising with Polaris will provide deeper content understanding and audience insights, allowing media companies to create more personalised and engaging content experiences.

Optimized Operational Management:

Polaris offers a comprehensive ‘single pane of glass’ view, integrating seamlessly with ThinkAnalytics and third-party technologies. This provides operational users with actionable data insights and granular control over both manual and automated tasks.

Through the Polaris-ThinkFAST integration, content and rights owners gain immediate insight into asset readiness for global FAST channel programming and delivery.

Streamlined User Experience:

By simplifying the complex landscape of tools and data, Polaris enhances the user experience for individuals and teams, enabling them to deliver results more efficiently.

Expert Implementation and Customisation:

TMT Insights will serve as an implementation partner, assisting customers with deployment and customisation initiatives to integrate ThinkAnalytics’ solutions into their supply chains, further personalising and enriching their content offerings.

“We are excited to partner with ThinkAnalytics to bring unparalleled supply chain transparency and optimization to media and entertainment companies,” said Andy Shenkler, CEO, TMT Insights. “The Polaris platform’s ability to surface actionable data insights and provide comprehensive visibility and control makes it an invaluable tool for operational users aiming to optimise their workflows and achieve better business outcomes. By combining our Polaris platform with ThinkAnalytics’ innovative solutions, we can help our clients leverage data-driven insights to make smarter decisions and deliver more engaging content to their audiences.”