CBC’s multiplatform Olympics

CBC Sports Digital Series and Social Media

CBC Sports is keeping audiences up-to-date on the latest news from Paris with a variety of exclusive digital series available across its social media platforms including CBC Sports YouTube and TikTok; CBC Olympics and X, Facebook and Instagram; and digital platforms CBC Gem, cbc.ca/paris2024 and the CBC Paris 2024 app for iOS and Android devices.

PARIS TONIGHT presented by smartwater

Airing live daily at 11 p.m. ET from Canada Olympic House in Paris, this late night show hosted by Ariel Helwani merges sport and entertainment. Every night, Helwani brings Canadians a taste of life in Paris with interview segments, games, cultural experiences and more. Each episode features an “Outshine Gold” segment presented by Lululemon showcasing Team Canada athletes’ personal stories of triumph over adversity.

RISE AND STREAM presented by Access Storage and Sentinel Storage

Hosted by Meg Roberts, RISE AND STREAM prepares viewers for what’s to come the next day, highlighting must-watch events, with an ASL version available on YouTube and Facebook. Roberts will look ahead to events featuring Canadians in action, highlighting medal opportunities and exciting matchups.

HOT TAKES

Hosted by Dale Manucdoc, HOT TAKES offers a deep dive into Canadian results with CBC Olympics analysts, and highlights the must-see moments from each day.

PARIS PULSE WITH MEG & DALE

CBC Olympics digital hosts Meg Roberts and Dale Manucdoc connect in studio mid-way through the day to discuss the trending storylines and content in the #Paris2024 conversation. Audiences can watch live daily at 1:30 p.m. ET on the CBC Sports YouTube channel.

OLYMPIC FOMO

Longtime radio duo and media besties Mark Strong and Jemeni will provide a fresh perspective to the Olympic conversation as they chat with athletes, entertainers, and celebs to get their take on the Games, bringing audiences all the tea from Paris. The series will also be offered as a daily podcast, everywhere podcasts are available.

@CBCOlympics social media feeds will continue to share all of the moments and excitement from the Olympic Games with added insight from analysts and the athletes themselves, while the CBC Sports TikTok account takes Canadians behind-the-scenes as CBC’s social team creates content from Toronto and Paris.

CBC Gem

Available now, CBC Gem collection THE PARIS CONNECTION spotlights the City of Light and Olympic summer sports, with documentaries including CITIZEN ASHE, exploring the enduring legacy of tennis great and noted humanitarian Arthur Ashe; COPA 71, the story of the 1971 Women’s Soccer World Cup; and WE DARE TO DREAM, the story of refugee athletes training to compete on the world stage.

Series in THE PARIS CONNECTION include French political family drama SAVAGES and comedy/drama PARIS ETC following five women on journeys of self-discovery in the City of Love, with feature films LE WEEK-END, starring Jim Broadbent and Lindsay Duncan as an English couple celebrating their anniversary, and Oscar-winning romantic comedy MIDNIGHT IN PARIS, starring Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams.

CBC Kids and CBC Kids News

CBC Kids will continue to share fun Olympic Games-themed music videos and Mosey Talks to Kindergarteners shorts, featuring interviews with kid experts about all things Paris 2024, across their social platforms including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. CBC KIDS uhCELEBRATES The 8K OLYMPIC GAMES, a collection of the short videos, will also be available to stream on-demand beginning Friday, July 19 on CBC Gem.

The CBC Kids website is the homebase for quizzes, videos and games related to the Olympic Games, bringing Paris 2024 to life for young sporting fans. Kids can learn about Olympic sports, test their knowledge of summer sports and martial arts, and play cool video game versions of Olympic events including skateboarding, surfing, mountain biking, tennis and more.

As part of its upcoming Olympic Games coverage, CBC Kids News connects with some of Canada’s top athletes including Luguentz Dort, who tells the story of his first dunk, and breaker Phil Wizard stumps CBC and Radio-Canada’s kid reporters in a game of 20 Questions.

CBC Music

CBC Music will share videos and blog posts highlighting the connections and crossovers between music and sports, including the Canadian men’s and women’s basketball teams on their favourite pump-up songs; Canadian breakers’ picks for their favourite rap albums; a feature on Kofi, the Scarborough-raised R&B star who battled for a spot on the men’s volleyball team; and the 36-year journey of CBC’s Olympic theme song.

CBC Podcasts

TESTED (6 episodes) – Listen to the first episode now everywhere podcasts are available

Who gets to compete? Since the beginning of women’s sports, there has been a struggle over who qualifies for the women’s category. Tested follows the unfolding story of elite female runners who have been told they can no longer race as women, because of their biology. As the Olympics approach, they face hard choices: take drugs to lower their natural testosterone levels, give up their sport entirely, or fight. To understand how we got here, we trace the surprising, 100-year history of sex testing. Produced by CBC and NPR’s Embedded, with Bucket of Eels. Hosted by Rose Eveleth.

CBC Paris 2024 app

The CBC Sports app ensures that Canadians don’t have to miss a minute of the action from Paris 2024, with the ability to watch whatever they want from wherever they are. Available for Android and iOS devices, the CBC Paris 2024 app will feature more than 3000 hours of live sport, up-to-the-minute results and personalized alerts – everything fans need to follow the stories of the Olympic Games on their smartphones or tablets. Download CBC’s Paris 2024 app now.

CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada’s Olympic Network through 2032 and Paralympic network through 2026, is the exclusive Canadian broadcast and streaming home of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, taking place from Friday, July 26th to Sunday, August 11th. CBC’s comprehensive coverage of Paris 2024 will feature live broadcasts from every venue and include every Canadian medal-winning moment, with 22 hours of live television coverage each day and totalling more than 3000 hours of live content available on CBC and partner networks TSN and Sportsnet, CBC Gem, CBC’s Paris 2024 website (cbc.ca/paris2024) and the CBC Paris 2024 app for Android and iOS devices. Audiences can also visit the website and app for full event schedules, results, athlete bios and features, daily updates and more, as well as exclusive coverage by CBC Sports including in-depth reports, highlights, digital series and on-demand replays of the biggest moments and events, ensuring Canadians don’t miss a minute of the action.