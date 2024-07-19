Crunchyroll unveils rebrand

Anime brand Crunchyroll has unveiled a new brand identity. The new look, feel and sound is designed to reflect the joy that anime brings to fans, tapping into a spirit of fun and celebration.

Crunchyroll aims to make anime accessible and fandom irresistible with a true 360-degree fan experience. Anchored by its global streaming service and extending into theatrical, events, games, music, news, consumer products and home entertainment, Crunchyroll is leading the charge in anime’s exponential rise.

The updated Crunchyroll includes a modernised logo with a balanced eye symbol and revamped wordmark; a new font set called Crunchyroll Atyp that blends classic and modern elements for improved readability; and a vibrant colour system featuring orange, black, white, and taupe to reflect anime’s dynamic nature. The new glyph system boasts over 139 anime and manga-inspired characters, adding depth and personality. A new seven-second audio-visual mnemonic captures the immersive Crunchyroll experience with anime-inspired sound design and playful elements. Collaborations with Japanese artists on new textures and patterns further enhance the brand’s authenticity and immersive storytelling.

“As the number of ‘anime-curious’ people approaches the one billion mark, and anime continues to command a prominent place in popular culture, we wanted to evolve the Crunchyroll brand to appeal to a growing diversity of global fans without losing the core essence of what fans have loved about Crunchyroll along the way,” eplains Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. “We believe this new brand evolution will encourage and welcome many anime fans to deepen their love for years to come.”

“A lot of attention to detail and meaning was embedded into all the unique elements of our updated look and feel. Whether it be the vibrancy of our new Crunchyroll orange or the audio mark inspired by anime’s unique sounds,” advises Gita Rebbapragada, Chief Operating Officer of Crunchyroll, who also oversees marketing. “Our teams live and breathe anime, and we wanted to pour that passion into designing a brand that is purposely fit for legions of fans around the world – giving them space to deepen their love and further their emotional connection.”

The new brand identity package was led by Crunchyroll’s Markus Gerdemann (Senior Vice President, Marketing) and Norman Rabinovich (Vice President, Creative Services).