Ofcom rules out inflation rises mid contract

Telecoms customers must be told upfront in pounds and pence about any price rises their provider includes in their contract, under new consumer protection rules announced today by Ofcom.

In recent years, many major UK phone, broadband and pay TV companies have changed their contract terms to include price rises that are linked to future inflation rates.

The regulator says this leaves customers without sufficient certainty and clarity about the prices they will pay, and unfairly assuming the risk and burden of financial uncertainty from inflation, which is something people cannot predict and do not understand well. So we have decided to ban this practice.

Under new Ofcom rules announced today, any price rise written into a customer’s contract from January 2025 will need to be set out in pounds and pence, prominently and transparently, at the point of sale; and providers will need to be clear about when any changes to prices will occur.