Advanced Television

US network ad impressions down in 2024

July 19, 2024

US TV ad impressions on streaming and linear TV dropped 3.73 per cent to 4.23 trillion in the first half of 2024, according to iSpot.tv.

Linear primetime impressions were up 2.62 per cent from a year ago  with ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox accounting for 262 billion ad impressions and generated $3.97 billion of the $22.2 billion in ad spending across linear TV. The uptick is attributed to new original programming against last year that was affected by the writer’s strike.

But all of the other dayparts for linear TV had lower impressions. The top network in terms of share of TV ad impressions was CBS, with 8.03 per cent. Next was  ABC followed by NBC, Fox News, ESPN, Ion, HGTV, Univision, MSNBC and Hallmark Channel.

The top advertisers by impressions were Progressive, Domino’s, Burger King, Verizon Communications, Liberty Mutual, Consumer Cellular, Wendy’s, Subway, TurboTax and Allstate.

Related posts:

  1. Data: Paramount+ leads US streamers in ad impressions
  2. Research: US TV ad impressions up 3.2% YoY
  3. Data: Linear TV ad impressions falling in major markets
  4. Report: 95% linear TV ad impressions reach only half of US
  5. Report: CTV’s share of ad impressions grows

Categories: Ads, Advertising, Articles, Broadcast, Consumer Behaviour, Markets, Research

Tags: ,