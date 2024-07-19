YouTube on EE TV

UK multiplay operator EE has confirmed that it will be launching the YouTube app on EE TV. EE TV customers will be able to access the YouTube app on both the TV Box Pro and TV Box Mini from the Featured Apps rail, with the app sitting alongside other streaming and entertainment apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NOW and Apple TV+.

The move forms part of EE’s plans to provide TV customers with a variety of great TV content and features, and will see YouTube’s vast library of content, including videos, music, and live streams, now available via the platform – making it easier than ever for users to access their favourite channels and content. Customers will be able to use their existing YouTube account to customise their experience by subscribing to channels, creating playlists, and getting personalised recommendations.

EE TV customers will also be able to sign up to YouTube Premium and YouTube Primetime Channels through the YouTube app on their TV Box Pro and TV Box Mini devices. YouTube Premium provides ad-free access to content across the YouTube service, the ability to download videos and background playback of videos on mobile devices, plus access to the music streaming service, YouTube Music. Meanwhile, YouTube Primetime Channels allows viewers to browse and watch official movies, TV shows and live content from third-party streaming services in the YouTube app. You can sign up directly to a streaming service within the Movies and TV area under the Primetime Channels section in YouTube app.

EE TV is designed to offer a truly flexible TV experience for the busiest homes, and is a first-of-its-kind offering with flexible content packages, choice of hardware and a multi-room option available at no extra charge.

Alistair Wilson, Partnerships Director, EE, said: “Our new EE TV service offers customers access to the widest choice of the very best TV shows, films and sport available, as we look to provide them with access to the content they love. YouTube is the latest partner of ours, and we’re sure that with its the vast library of video and music content now easily accessible via the service, it will prove really popular with customers.”

EE TV pairs with EE broadband, exwhich offers ultrafast speeds – meaning connection issues won’t get in the way of a customer’s viewing experience. EE TV Customers will also be able to unlock unbeatable value mobile savings for their whole household, such as being able to add unlimited data SIMs on flexible 30-day subscriptions from just £10. This new offering gives EE TV and Broadband customers the opportunity to experience the best mobile and broadband networks together for incomparable value.