Amazon acquires Hammer horror studio

Amazon’s Prime Video division has acquired Bray Film Studios, the former home of the celebrated Hammer horror series of movies.

The iconic studio, siuyated 25 miles from London, is approximately 53,600 square feet and includes five sound stages, 77,400 square feet of workshops, 39,400 square feet of office space, 182,900 square feet of backlot, and 156,000 square feet of parking space.

Bray Studios has already worked with Amazon MGM Studios, helping produce the second season of the Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first Amazon MGM Studios production to be located at the studio post-acquisition will be the second season of the Russo Brothers’ spy series Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which is scheduled to begin filming in September.

This purchase is in addition to Amazon’s significant presence at the UK’s Shepperton Studios, where it has a long-term contract for the exclusive use of nine new sound stages, workshops and office accommodation, totalling approximately 450,000 square feet.

“With Bray as our creative home in the UK, we are committed to deepening our relationships with the UK creative community, which is rich with world-class storytellers and creative talent of all kinds,” said Mike Hopkins, Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “The acquisition of a studio with such a storied heritage not only empowers us to produce more film and television in the UK, but also unveils a wealth of opportunities in the local community with respect to jobs and skills training at all levels of the production process.”

New Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy, said that the Labour government was “determined to support the huge potential for economic growth in our creative industries”.

“This vote of confidence by Amazon MGM Studios will ensure that one of our leading film studios continues to play a crucial role in our first-class screen industries. It will deliver a major investment in skills and infrastructure to enhance our status as Europe’s top film-making destination,” she added.

“For 70 plus years, Bray Studios has held an important place in the history of British film making,” added Frank Burke, Chairman of Bray Film Studios Ltd, the previous owner of the site. “During our period of ownership, I, together with my family and team have witnessed the rebirth of this iconic facility and we are extremely proud of the part we have been able to play in bringing it to renewed prominence. We are now genuinely excited to be handing the studios over to Amazon, who we believe share our commitment to quality and excellence and are perfectly suited to preserving the character of the studio while enhancing the first-class creative production spaces for generations of filmmakers to come.”

Bray Film Studios was established in 1951 when Hammer purchased an 18th-century English country house and land formerly known as Down Place.