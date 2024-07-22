CBS Sports scores EFL, Carabao Cup rights in US

CBS Sports and the English Football League (EFL) have announced an exclusive, multi-year, multi-platform rights agreement for CBS Sports to offer the widest distribution of EFL matches ever in the US.

CBS Sports will air at least 250 EFL matches each season across the Championship, League One, League Two, Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy beginning in August and continuing through the end of the 2027/28 season. Matches will air on Paramount+ with select matches airing on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

“The exciting action and prestige of the EFL, as the oldest league in the world, adds tremendous value to CBS Sports’ premium soccer portfolio,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports. “With the EFL’s compelling storylines and growing popularity coupled with our first-class coverage, we look forward to further elevating this league in the US. CBS Sports continues to be the premier destination for European football fans in this country with Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network as must-haves with their wide array of soccer properties and robust year-round match coverage.”

“Appetite for football in the North American markets has been growing year on year, and this partnership with CBS Sports and their leadership in covering the sport marks a significant milestone,” added Trevor Birch, Chief Executive Officer at the EFL. “The EFL is already broadcast to a global audience of 400 million across 182 territories, beaming into more than 250 million homes outside of the UK. We believe that American fans will embrace the excitement, tradition, and competitiveness that is embodied by our EFL competitions. This is an exciting time for the League and our Clubs, and we look forward to sharing our matches with viewers across the United States.”

CBS Sports’ live EFL coverage will feature:

A minimum 155 Championship matches

A minimum 38 League One and League Two matches

All 15 Play-Off matches

A minimum 30 Carabao Cup matches

Three Bristol Street Motors Trophy matches

CBS Sports can select further matches for broadcast, no later than two weeks out, with EFL Clubs able to stream remaining fixtures for international fans.