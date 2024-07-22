DAZN partners with Tottenham Hotspur Women

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced a global partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Women. This collaboration will provide fans of women’s football access to Tottenham Hotspur women’s team content and exclusive Club benefits within DAZN’s free women’s football environment. DAZN and Spurs will also collaborate on marketing and brand partnership initiatives – developing new ways to connect brands to the Club’s fans globally.

In January, DAZN made its portfolio of live and on-demand women’s football content free to watch worldwide as part of their New Deal for Women’s Football – an initiative inviting brands, broadcasters and rightsholders to work together to ensure a commercially robust future for women’s football. As part of this approach, DAZN is partnering with a number of women’s football clubs, bringing fans access to more premium content.

With this latest partnership DAZN will create a dedicated Spurs rail within its free women’s football environment. The rail will be launched with 20 pieces of non-live content about the team and its players. Spurs will share new content on a monthly basis, giving access to behind-the-scenes footage, player interviews, match previews and other content such as exclusive ticket and shopping discounts. Initial content includes interviews with Charlotte Grant, Beth England and Amanda Nilden as well as bloopers and short form quiz content.

Content will be available alongside free live and on-demand matches from the top women’s football competitions in the world including UEFA Women’s Champions League, Liga F, D1 Arkema, Serie A Femminile and Frauen Bundesliga.

Esmeralda Negron, CEO of Women’s Sport at DAZN, commented: “Partnering with Tottenham Hotspur Women is an exciting opportunity to bring fans closer to the action. By aggregating Club content in one place and collaborating with Spurs to offer fans exclusive benefits and experiences, we are creating a platform that not only enhances the fan experience but also offers new opportunities for sponsor engagement, driving mutual growth and success.”

Andy Rogers, Managing Director, Tottenham Hotspur Women, added: “Our partnership with DAZN presents a fantastic opportunity to continue growing our fanbase and comes at a perfect time. Following on what was memorable 2023/24 campaign, we know demand for Tottenham Hotspur Women’s content has never been higher and DAZN’s global platform provides another avenue for our fans to get closer to the players and build a bond with the team ahead of the new season.”