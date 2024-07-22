Mental Health Television Network partners with FAST Channels TV

Mental Health Television Network (MHTN), a leading provider of mental health content, has announced its collaboration with FAST Channels TV to introduce a new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel dedicated to mental well-being, personal growth, and self-discovery.

Mental Health Television Network is the newest addition to the FAST channel lineup, offering a diverse range of programming to viewers. The channel will feature compelling documentaries, expert-led discussions, inspiring stories of resilience, and practical tools for navigating life’s challenges.

FAST Channels TV enables over 130 content owners to create and launch their own FAST linear channels, providing state-of-the-art white-label platforms and playout generation services for broadcasters, operators and content owners to swiftly launch and monetise their FAST channels.

The Mental Health Television Network (MHTN) contract was signed last week, and within two days the channels was created and already available on the first four TV streaming platforms including: Vidway.TV, Nomad Slow TV, In The Black Network and TrueTVPlus.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “We are delighted to welcome Mental Health Television Network to our roster of channels. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing diverse and captivating content to our viewers.”

Kieran Clarke, CEO of Mental Health Television Network, added: “We are thrilled to partner with FAST Channels TV to bring MHTN to a global audience. This collaboration allows us to amplify our mission of promoting mental health awareness and providing accessible resources to individuals seeking support and guidance.”

The partnership between MHTN and FAST Channels TV marks a significant stride forward in delivering meaningful and uplifting content to a wider audience. Viewers can anticipate an even more accessible and engaging experience with Mental Health Television Network.

Keep an eye out for Mental Health Television Network on FAST Channels TV!