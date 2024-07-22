WBD adds new streaming features for Olympics

Ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris 2024, Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has unveiled how fans can enjoy watching every moment on Max, HBO Max and discovery+.

A raft of in-app product innovations have been developed to enhance the viewing experience for subscribers. This includes access to 3,800 hours of live content, covering every event – peaking at 54 simultaneous live streams – available from July 24th to the Closing Ceremony on August 11th.

Scott Young, Group SVP Content, Production and Business Operations at WBD Sports Europe, commented: “Our direct-to-consumer strategy is the cornerstone of our continued growth and the subscription journey of customers to Max in available markets across Europe has been a huge success so far. With the world’s greatest sporting spectacle now coming to Max for the first time, it will be the only place to watch every event, every athlete and every moment of Paris 2024 live, and we know this unparalleled offer will engage more Olympic viewers than ever before. We look forward to scaling our coverage of the Games to widest possible audience across Europe while telling the stories of the athletes by creating the most engaging content that delivers the best possible streaming experience.”

New features include:

Timeline markers

Fans of some of the most popular Olympic sports can easily navigate back through an event timeline to key moments, ensuring Olympic history can be witnessed by the widest possible audience. This feature is available for web and mobile app users covering sports including Beach Volleyball, Volleyball, Handball, Tennis, Football, Rugby Sevens, Athletics, Swimming, Track Cycling, Road Cycling, Mountain Biking, Boxing, Basketball, Judo and Artistic Gymnastics.

Gold medal alerts

In-app pop-ups for mobile and web users on Max and all platforms for discovery+ will inform fans of when a gold medal is about to be won. Subscribers can toggle between events to ensure they witness sporting history being made, while easily navigating back to the previous stream.

In-player discovery rail

When watching an event, users can bring up a rail showing other live events taking place. This enables simple in-app navigation and seamless transition between events to create an immersive streaming experience.

Personalised watch lists

Max users can add specific events to My List – providing a personalised Olympic schedule to enjoy throughout the 19 days of competition.

Select language and follow favourite athletes

Subscribers will have access to multi-audio feeds with a choice of up to 20 languages for the majority of the 329 events taking place. More than 400 commentators will narrate Eurosport’s coverage of all 32 sports and tell the stories of the 10,500 athletes competing.

The app will recommend specially curated live, upcoming and on-demand videos featuring Olympic athletes competing from the users’ country to keep them engaged for even longer. Every sport will also receive a dedicated in-app page to help users easily locate their favourite events throughout the Games. discovery+ subscribers in the UK and Germany will also be able to view a page dedicated to Team GB and Germany respectively – showcasing all events featuring local athletes to easily connect viewers with the national heroes competing.

Olympic Games included in standard pricing plans

Announced earlier in the year, WBD will offer every moment of the Olympics as part of its standard plans on Max, HBO Max and discovery+. The Basic with Ads and Standard Plan on Max allows two users to stream content simultaneously while the Premium plan on Max provides the best consumer experience, enabling users to stream on four devices simultaneously with up to 100 downloads available to enjoy offline and on-the-go.

Comprehensive companion experience

For subscribers looking to enjoy curated coverage of the best moments from Paris 2024, they will benefit from accessing live feeds showing Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 alongside streams of every event. These channels will showcase Eurosport’s locally produced analysis shows from its Parisian rooftop studios and around the city’s iconic competition venues, providing a multi-screen experience from stadium to street, via TV, mobile or tablet.

High quality streaming experience

Uninterrupted coverage of the historic Opening Ceremony taking place on the river Seine as well as the Closing Ceremony at the iconic Stade de France, available in all markets in HDR. Selected markets can also enjoy additional HDR coverage of selected sports and events.