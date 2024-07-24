Data: Disney+ leads new SVoD subs in Q2

Kantar, the evidence-based insights and consulting company, has released its latest Entertainment on Demand (EoD) data on the UK’s streaming market.

Disney+ took the top spot from Apple TV+ for new subscriptions in Q2 2024 with a 19 per cent share, whilst Netflix’s Baby Reindeer was identified as the most enjoyed series in the quarter.

Prime Video Resurgence

Prime Video took second place in the share of new paid-for subscriptions in Q2. Clarkson’s Farm continues to resonate strongly with UK audiences, with the release of the show’s third season responsible for attracting 14 per cent of new Prime Video content-led subscriptions over the second quarter. The farming documentary was also the second most enjoyed title across the whole of the UK, only behind Baby Reindeer on Netflix.

In June, Kantar reports that Prime Video’s churn rate fell below that of Netflix, coming in at just 2 per cent over the month. However, some concerns still linger amongst those on Prime Video’s ad-supported tier, with a net dissatisfaction with the number of ads served of -17 per cent compared to -6 per cent for Netflix and -7 per cent for Disney+. Despite this, almost half of UK streamers (47 per cent) now say they would accept ads if it made the service cheaper, up from 42 per cent 18 months ago.

Strong Content Lineup Keeps Netflix on Track

Baby Reindeer, a UK-based biographical drama about a stalker, proved to be a huge hit and was the most enjoyed show across the UK during Q2. The show alone was responsible for attracting 8 per cent of new subscribers. The latest instalment of period drama, Bridgerton, was the top show in June, helping Netflix to grow its subscriber share over the same point in 2023. Despite increased competition, Netflix continues to dominate content discovery in the UK, with 53 per cent of all VoD subscribers choosing Netflix as their first port of call to find new content to watch, marginally up from a year ago.

Sports Content Helps WBD Gain Share

Warner Bros Discovery climbed to third place in the second quarter in share of new paid-for subscriptions, with sports being a driving force for 1 in 4 new subscribers, the highest in over a year. Kantar Entertainment on Demand data highlights that the acceleration in acquisition was significantly helped by online and social media advertising, both hitting yearly highs in terms of their impact.

Disney+ Top of New Subscriptions Chart

The release of season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy was the top driver of new subscriptions to Disney+ over the quarter, with Japanese historical drama Shogun (pictured) continuing to perform well. The Disney+ ad-supported tier is playing a key role in attracting new subscribers to Disney+, with subscribers rating the ad experience higher than most of its direct peers – an important outcome given the importance of the overall Disney brand in the marketplace.

AppleTV+ and Paramount See Softer Quarters

Having held the top spot for the last six months, AppleTV+’s share of new subscriptions fell back in the second quarter, with specific title-driven acquisitions falling from 44 per cent last quarter to 34 per cent in Q2. A slightly weaker slate in Q2 meant AppleTV+ relied more heavily on free trial promotions to drive subscriber growth.

As the excitement surrounding Yellowstone started to fade, Star Trek usurped Yellowstone for the first time in over 12 months as the title/franchise most important in attracting new subscribers to Paramount+, but it wasn’t enough to stop a fall in share. Paramount continues to struggle with subscriber advocacy, with Net Promoter Score (a measure of subscriber advocacy) remaining in negative figures for the last 12 months. This is limiting the ability of Paramount+ to win new subscribers via word-of-mouth recommendation, instead having to rely more heavily on expensive marketing campaigns. More than 1 in 3 of those quitting the service say they are not using it regularly enough and cite a lack of new content as a key reason.

“The latest data from our Entertainment on Demand study reveals the dynamic nature of the GB streaming market. Prime Video’s resurgence, driven by popular content like Clarkson’s Farm, highlights the importance of compelling content in retaining subscribers. Meanwhile, the strong performance of Disney+ and Netflix underscores their ability to consistently deliver engaging shows that resonate with diverse audiences,” said Andrew Skerratt, Global Insights Director at Kantar. “Understanding these trends and consumer preferences is crucial for streaming services aiming to maintain and grow their subscriber base in a highly competitive market.”