Eurosport’s Olympics free for EE TV customers

All EE TV customers can access discovery+’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 24 +, regardless of what package they’re on.

To celebrate the return of the Olympics, EE TV discovery+ basic customers will receive access to discovery+ Standard at no extra cost from now until August 12th, enabling them to stream every moment of the Games live.

Through discovery+ Standard, EE TV customers can access:

24/7 Coverage of the Olympic Games: Over 3,800 hours of live coverage and more than 55 live event feeds across all 19 days of competition

EE TV customers on Entertainment and Big Entertainment get discovery+ Basic with their TV package and will have access to discovery+ Standard at no extra cost. Customers on EE TV Sport, Big Sport and Full Works plans can get discovery+ Premium, which also includes TNT Sports, with their TV package. In addition, EE TV customers on discovery+ Basic will also get access to the Eurosport linear channels for this period, which will broadcast wall-to-wall action across every day of competition.

Customers can enjoy the full experience on the EE TV App on Apple TV 4K, alongside EE’s own set-top box range – with multi-room option available at no extra charge. Customers will be able to watch live Olympic content on the EE TV app too which can be downloaded to a phone or tablet.