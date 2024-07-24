Ofcom: Local media remains vital to UK

Ofcom has published its initial findings on the local media landscape in the UK.

Given the range of duties that Ofcom has relevant to local media, the media regulator says that “it is important that we maintain an up-to-date understanding of this rapidly changing sector”. Ofcom therefore launched a two-stage review of local media at the end of 2023.

The interim report is the first stage of its review and provides a snapshot of the availability of local media – and local news in particular – across the UK – including findings from new qualitative research into how audiences are consuming it.

Ofcom also summarises the key themes that have emerged from its engagement so far, with stakeholders from across the sector. In summary, the report finds that:

Local media remains vital to the social fabric of the UK;

But the sector faces challenges arising from changing audience behaviour and funding pressures;

The BBC plays a crucial, but sometimes contentious role in the local media ecosystem; and

There is scope to do more to support the sustainability of local media.

Next steps

The final report, which will be published later this year, will consider any changes Ofcom can identify that could positively support the sector, including any relevant recommendations. It will also address, in detail, the recommendations made by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in its Mid-Term Review of the BBC that Ofcom publishes its view on the BBC’s position in the local news sector and set out its approach to considering the competition impact of future changes to BBC local news services.