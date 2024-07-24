UK awards £33m for space projects

The UK Space Agency used the Farnborough Air Show to announce awards totalling more than £33 million (€39.2m) to 20 UK space innovation projects. Former British astronaut Tim Peake was on hand to help out, saying: “So many exciting, innovative companies represented, doing amazing things in the space industry for the benefit of people on Earth.”

The new Labour government’s Secretary of State Peter Kyle (Dept. for Science, Innovation & Technology) said: “From combatting climate change to staying connected with loved ones, space technologies play an important role in many aspects of our day to day lives. But backing the growth of UK space companies is also essential for driving economic growth, boosting productivity, and creating wealth in every community. Our £33m investment in these projects highlights the huge potential of the UK’s space industry, especially as we collaborate with international partners.”

The projects come from the UK Space Agency’s National Space Innovation Programme – designed to invest in high-potential technologies, drive innovation and unlock growth across the UK.

The European Space Agency’s DG, Josef Aschbacher, told delegates that ESA would expand its presence in the UK. “Together with the UK Space Agency we want to build on the European Centre for Space Applications and Telecommunications (ECSAT) leadership role in commercial space applications and telecommunications,” ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said. ECSAT is based at Harwell, near Oxford, UK.

The eight major projects identified will receive £24 million of the total amount. These include funding for a sub-orbital rocket test by HyImpulse (Glasgow) from SaxaVord spaceport in Shetland, support for Rolls Royce (Derby) to develop micro reactors to support space exploration, and backing for Cambridge University spin-out SuperSharp to develop and launch a heat-detecting telescope to gather data that can be used to help tackle the climate crisis.

The funding will also support Lunasa (Harwell) to build and test technology to help satellites safely dock with one another, Orbit Fab (Harwell) to develop a solution for satellite refuelling, and Wayland Additive (Huddersfield) to develop an electronic propulsion system.

A project led by Spire Global (Glasgow) will further develop technology to supply unique weather forecasting data to global weather prediction centres, while ETL Systems (Hereford) will advance revolutionary ground equipment that links satellites to 5G and 6G mobile networks, improving connectivity.

An additional 15 Kick Starter projects will receive £9 million between them. These will support technologies and applications that are in an earlier stage of development and increase their readiness for use in commercial and scientific endeavours. The projects cover a wide range of space-related capabilities, from in-orbit servicing and manufacturing, as well as advanced material development and the use of satellite imagery.