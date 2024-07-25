LG posts record Q2 revenue

LG Electronics has announced second-quarter 2024 consolidated revenue of KRW 21.69 trillion and (€14.4bn) operating profit of KRW 1.20 trillion, reflecting an 8.5 per cent year-over-year increase in revenue and a 61.2 per cent surge in operating profit. These figures mark new records for the highest second-quarter revenue and operating profit in the company’s history.

Key drivers of this performance include the home appliance and vehicle component sectors, both achieving their highest quarterly revenues to date. Sales from LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solution Company and Vehicle component Solutions Company combined reached KRW 11.53 trillion, up 8.2 percent from the previous year. Both Companies also reported record-high second-quarter operating profits, totaling KRW 776.1 billion, which represents a 45 percent year-over-year increase.

Additionally, the subscription business, which merges products with services, is gaining momentum. After achieving success in Korea, LG is now expanding this subscription model internationally. Last year, subscription revenue exceeded KRW 1 trillion, with growth accelerating this year. In June, 36.2 per cent of major home appliances sold at LG Brand Shops in Korea were subscription-based. This model, particularly popular among young Korean customers, is now being introduced to global markets. For example, LG has launched LG Rent-Up in Malaysia, offering subscriptions for nine products, including washing machines, dryers, and refrigerators.

LG’s smart factory business, which combines the company’s manufacturing expertise with AI, is expected to secure orders worth KRW 300 billion this year, expanding its customer base in industries such as semiconductors and biotechnology. Furthermore, LG’s partnership with ChargePoint, the North American EV charging company, is set to boost the EV charging business by combining ChargePoint’s chargers with LG’s commercial display advertising solutions, ‘LG DOOH Ads,’ creating new market opportunities.

The LG Home Entertainment Company posted second-quarter revenue of KRW 3.62 trillion and an operating profit of KRW 97 billion. Revenue increased by 15.3 per cent compared to the same period last year, driven by a recovery in demand in Europe, a key market for premium OLED TVs. Growth also continued in the webOS content and service business. However, operating profit declined due to increased costs, including rising LCD panel prices.

Overall TV market demand is expected to show modest growth in the third quarter compared to last year, with premium OLED TVs anticipated to outperform the broader market. LG will aim to maintain operational efficiency by minimising cost burdens, such as rising LCD panel prices, through increased sales of OLED TVs.

The LG Business Solutions Company reported second-quarter revenue of KRW 1.46 trillion and an operating loss of KRW 5.9 billion. Revenue increased by 9.9 percent year-over-year, driven by expanded sales of strategic products such as LED signage, electronic whiteboards and gaming monitors. However, profitability was impacted by cost increases, including LCD panel prices, and ongoing investments in growth areas like EV charging and robotics.

In the third quarter, market growth for premium products such as commercial displays and gaming monitors is expected to continue. The Company will focus on expanding sales of strategic products and improving profitability through efficient resource management.