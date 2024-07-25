Ofcom: NOW tops Q1 broadband complaints

Ofcom has published the latest figures for complaints it received about the UK’s major mobile, broadband and pay-TV providers. These figures cover the first quarter of 2024, from January to March.

During that time, complaints fell compared to the previous quarter – complaints about fixed broadband, pay-TV and landlines all fell while complaints about mobile services increased slightly.

Main findings:

NOW Broadband was the most complained-about broadband provider, with complaints mainly driven by how their complaints were being handled.

NOW Broadband, EE and Virgin Media were the most complained-about landline providers. NOW’s and Virgin’s complaints were mainly driven by how complaints were being handled, while EE’s complaints were mainly about faults, service and getting services connected.

Virgin Media was the most complained-about pay-TV provider, with customers’ complaints mainly driven by how their complaints were being handled. Sky and EE were the pay-TV providers who received the fewest complaints.

Utility Warehouse generated the fewest complaints for landline services, while Sky and Shell Energy were the least complained-about broadband providers.

O2 remains the most complained-about mobile operator, with complaints again mostly driven by how customers’ complaints were being handled. Tesco Mobile, Sky Mobile, EE and Vodafone were the mobile providers who received the fewest complaints.

“We’re pleased to see a fall in complaints based on the previous quarter – and we’re especially heartened by an improvement among some providers we have engaged with following previous poor performance. However, there is still room for improvement across many services. It’s notable that a major issue for customers is how providers deal with their complaints – this drives many of the complaints we receive, so is clearly an area where providers must raise their game,” commented Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Policy Director.





