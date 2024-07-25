Portugal: RTP questions viability of TV offer

The president of Portugal’s public broadcaster, RTP, has called for a review of the company’s channel structure.

In a parliamentary hearing, Nicolau Santos questioned the viability of RTP’s current eight television and seven radio channels in today’s rapidly changing media landscape.

Santos emphasised the need to align RTP with modern audience preferences, which have shifted towards digital platforms. He suggested that the upcoming revision of the company’s concession contract presents an opportunity to evaluate the number and type of channels, as well as the role of regional and international broadcasting.

Additionally, Santos expressed concerns about RTP’s financial sustainability, particularly in light of rising salary costs and the declining reach of DTT, which has a dwindling audience despite a contract extending until 2030. He proposed measures to reduce the workforce and modernise the company’s operations.

Santos also emphasised the importance of revising the Public Service Concession Contract to ensure the company’s goals align with its limited funding. He pointed out that 80 per cent of RTP’s revenue is derived from the audiovisual contribution, making careful financial management crucial.

Meanwhile, commercial broadcaster SIC, part of Grupo Impresa, announced that net profit in the first half of 2024 more than doubled to €1.3 million compared to the same period in 2023.

While revenues also increased to €74.6 million, representing a modest 1.7 per cent growth, EBITDA jumped by 30.7 per cent to €4.5 million. Despite a slight increase in operating costs to €70.1 million, SIC’s overall financial performance for the period was exceptionally strong.

SIC ended H1 2024 with an average audience share of 15.1 per cent, while SIC’s set of general entertainment and thematic channels achieved a market share of 19.1 per cent with an average of 4.85 million daily viewers.