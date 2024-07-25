WBD’s SharePlay now on Max globally

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced that SharePlay is now available to Max subscribers globally (Ad-Free and Ultimate Ad-Free tiers) with adult profiles, allowing users to watch shows and movies on Max alongside friends and family over FaceTime and iMessage.

The SharePlay experience on Max can be accessed via the ‘share; button on the content details page of each title and within the FaceTime app. Up to 32 people can join the viewing session at a time; all participants must have the app downloaded on their device.

While on the SharePlay session, participants will experience synchronised playback controls and anyone can press play, pause, rewind and forward. The minimum operating system versions required include: tvOS 15.1, iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 and visionOS 1.0.

The SharePlay capability launches alongside a number of HBO Original series, including the latter half of the second season of the House of the Dragon, the season 3 premiere of the HBO Original drama, Industry, on August 11th, and the premieres of The Batman spin-off series The Penguin and Dune prequel series Dune: Prophecy this autumn.

Sports fans can also watch NBA, NHL, MLB games, and more with their friends through SharePlay in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos via the B/R Sports Add-On, which is included for a limited time with Max subscriptions.