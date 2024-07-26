Canal+ launches in Hungary

After recent launches in various countries in Europe such as in Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Netherlands, Canal+ Group has announced the launch of an offering in Hungary, grouping linear services together with a catalogue of movies and series, bundled in the Canal+ streaming application.

Internationally, Canal+ Group operates in more than 50 countries and has over 25 million subscribers across Europe, Africa and Asia. In Hungary its offer is already being distributed under the Direct One brand.

In 2025, Canal+ will provide its Hungarian customers with a branded Canal+ app, dedicated to the Hungarian market, mixing live TV and streaming by grouping in one platform local and international linear TV channels and a variety of movies and series of all genres with a European DNA.

In addition to the direct marketing of its platform, Canal+ will partner with Hungarian telco 4iG to expand the launch and the distribution of its offer to 4iG’s customers in 2025. Canal+ will also transfer its B2B activities and Direct One DTH portfolio to 4iG, who will keep servicing the customers through their satellite platform.

As well as other cooperations, Canal+ is counting on two of the Group’s subsidiaries, StudioCanal and SPI International, to serve its subscribers content need. StudioCanal has a catalogue of over 8,000 international titles. SPI has a catalogue of over 10,000 international films and series. This content will be added Canal+ Originals, including the likes of The Brigade, Of Money and Blood and Django.

Jacques du Puy, Canal+ International CEO, commented: “I am very pleased with the launch of our services in Hungary, which illustrates our strategy to digitalise our offerings, further strengthening our position in Europe. Hungary is a dynamic market for SVoD services, and Canal+ is willing to take a significant place on that market. 4iG is the relevant partner to support this launch. We trust we will bring something complementary to the Hungarian market, bringing together the best of linear channels, sport, films and series.”