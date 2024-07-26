Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle rolls out in US

The new Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle from Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros Discovery, first announced in May, is now available in the US for purchase on any of the three streaming platforms’ websites.

All qualifying new and existing subscribers can purchase the bundle for $16.99 (€15.64) per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads – a savings of up to 38 per cent compared with the price of the services purchased separately.

The offer brings the three streaming services together all through a single monthly subscription, while providing a wide selection of content from some of the biggest brands in entertainment including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Star Wars, Warner Bros, and more.

In support of the launch, a coordinated, cross-platform national marketing campaign has kicked off today focussing on each streamer’s collection of fan-favourite TV series, films and characters. The tailored campaign includes a robust blitz across national broadcast, social, digital, and owned-and-operated channels.

Speaking in May, JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at WBD, said: “This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention. Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.”