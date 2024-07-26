nexfibre targets 5m premises by 2026

nexfibre, the next generation fibre network operator, has published the latest quarterly update of its nationwide rollout plan. The report reveals planned build locations for 2025 and early 2026, with significantly expanded footprint in previously underserved areas of North Wales and Scotland.

nexfibre has reaffirmed its commitment to bringing sustainable, national-scale competition to the fibre access market, with network expansion set to benefit towns across the UK, including coverage in Eastbourne, Weymouth, Nantwich and Shropshire, with North Wales being well-served.

The plan details the progress nexfibre continues to make towards its mission of reaching 5 million premises across the UK by 2026, with just under 1.3 million premises passed and ready for service (RFS) – up from 986,000 premises in the last quarterly update.

At the current rate, the business is set to deliver its network to more premises than any other fibre provider in 2024, except for the incumbent, making it the UK’s second largest network provider in only its second year of operations.

Rajiv Datta, CEO of nexfibre, commented: “It is thanks to the hard work of our team, our partners – including our build partner Virgin Media O2 – and our investors that we have been able to build at this pace and achieve this reach in such a short period of time. We have exciting plans for 2025 and into 2026, which is part of our commitment to provide a nationwide alternative network and the competition in the fibre access market that the UK needs and deserves. Our work matters because, at its heart, better broadband improves the lives of people and communities across the country, boosts economic growth and will help the UK lead the digital future.”