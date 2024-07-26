Olympian Moore to front WaterBear series

Surf star Carissa Moore has signed a development deal with WaterBear Studios, and production companies Portal A and String Light Group, to create a series that explores why some of the best breaks in the world might not be around for much longer.

Alongside some of the biggest names in sport, music, science and culture, the five time World Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist will travel the world to explore the connection between the choices we’re making every day, and the ripple effect they have on the world of nature and sport. From the unexpected waves in the coldest parts of the planet, to the barrels that have defined an entire sport, Moore will take viewers on a journey to understand why these waves exist, why they are going away, and what can be done about it.

Billed as “part travel and adventure, part science and culture, and all action and impact”, the eight-episode series will serve as a celebration of the planet’s beauty, and a testament to the transformational power of people and planet.

A passionate advocate for coastal and ocean stewardship, Moore uses surfing as a platform to inspire and ignite the next generation of surfers. Going into her second Olympics this summer, Moore has vowed to shift her focus to changing the future of the planet, saving the ocean and the sea, and investing in future generations.

“As I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my own professional career, I can’t help but see parallels of change in our planet, and specifically the ocean,” said Moore. “The time really is now to tell this story, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of this amazing project, and to collaborate with WaterBear to raise awareness about the impact of climate change on our planet’s invaluable resources.”

“This co-development deal is a game changing moment for WaterBear as we accelerate our push into multi-format production,” added Sam Sutaria, CEO of WaterBear. “We are a new type of story Studio; we develop a variety of formats that link entertainment with impact. Our focus is to give audiences across the world more opportunities to become engaged in action – across everything from documentary and unscripted, to scripted and narrative. We believe in the power of story and collaborative creativity. Partnering with award-winning talent like Carissa, Portal A and String Light Group to develop this series, we will create a tentpole format that puts impact at the heart of an adventure at the intersection of sport, travel and action.”

The series is set to begin pre-production after the Olympics, and will look to begin shooting later this autumn.