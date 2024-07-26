Advanced Television

Starlink: 1,000 aircraft connected and triple launches

July 26, 2024

By Chris Forrester

SpaceX’s Starlink broadband-by-satellite system says it is now connecting more than 1,000 aircraft with its equipment.

SpaceX is also planning multiple rocket launches this weekend (starting July 27th) and thus to help catch-up on the launch times missed because of an Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ruling to suspend SpaceX flights because of a July 11th problem. The FAA has approved the return to flight for SpaceX.

SpaceX, subject to the usual weather considerations, is expected to launch three of its Falcon 9 rockets, some carrying Starlink satellites into orbit and one rocket carrying a mixed cargo of smallsats.

SpaceX had asked the FAA to release the Falcons and allow a return to flight while the FAA (and SpaceX’s own) investigation into the problem suffered on July 11th.

As of June 2024, there are 6,219 Starlink satellites in orbit, of which 6,146 are working, according to Astronomer Jonathan McDowell who tracks the constellation on his website.

