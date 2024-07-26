UK Media Department ministerial briefs confirmed
July 26, 2024
By Colin Mann
The Rt Hon Lisa Nandy MP Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
- Overall responsibility for strategy and policy across the department
Sir Chris Bryant MP, Minister for Creative Industries, Arts, and Tourism:
- Arts and Libraries
- Creative Industries
- Museums and cultural property
- Cultural diplomacy and soft power
- Tourism
- Heritage
Stephanie Peacock MP, Minister for Sport, Media, Civil Society and Youth
- Sport
- Media
- Civil Society
- Youth
- Ceremonials
Baroness Fiona Twycross, Minister for Gambling
- Gambling