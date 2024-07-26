Advanced Television

UK Media Department ministerial briefs confirmed

July 26, 2024

By Colin Mann

The Rt Hon Lisa Nandy MP Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

  • Overall responsibility for strategy and policy across the department

Sir Chris Bryant MP, Minister for Creative Industries, Arts, and Tourism:

  • Arts and Libraries
  • Creative Industries
  • Museums and cultural property
  • Cultural diplomacy and soft power
  • Tourism
  • Heritage

Stephanie Peacock MP, Minister for Sport, Media, Civil Society and Youth

  • Sport
  • Media
  • Civil Society
  • Youth
  • Ceremonials

Baroness Fiona Twycross, Minister for Gambling

  • Gambling

