4iG acquires Direct One satellite customer base

DIGI Távközlési és Szolgáltató, a subsidiary of 4iG, has signed a sale and purchase agreement with Canal+ Luxembourg and its Hungarian subsidiaries Eviso Hungary and Canal+ Distribution Hungary, for the acquisition of the Hungarian satellite customer base Direct One, and optionally for the acquisition of its cable television portfolio, depending on the consent of the local operators.

With this transaction, 4iG Group adds 155,000 satellite subscribers to its customer base and strengthening its position in Hungarian satellite broadcasting with the combined customer base of DIGI and Direct One.

Canal+ Luxembourg is one of Europe’s largest satellite and IP television provider, offering tailor-made packages in the countries in which it is present to meet local demand and provide satellite, IP-based and streaming TV services through its streaming platform. Direct One offers a wide range of packages, including more than 119 local and international channels in HD and UHD quality, as well as premium movie and series channels.

“The acquisition of Direct One’s satellite customer base is an excellent opportunity to increase our satellite customer base in Hungary. Through this transaction, 4iG Group will strengthen its leading position in the Hungarian satellite television market. Thanks to the acquisition, we can offer higher quality and more comprehensive services to the former Direct One customers in the future, leveraging the Group’s convergent telecommunications portfolio”, said Péter Fekete, CEO of 4iG Group.

After the completion, Direct One subscribers will be able to use the satellite TV service in the same form and with the same content. The transaction does not affect Direct One online subscribers.

Financial terms were not disclosed.