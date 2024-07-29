National League signs DAZN deal

The deal includes both broadcast and streaming rights across the DAZN network around the world for the benefit of all 72 member clubs. The agreement will run until the end of the 2030/2031 campaign and will enable National League matches to be accessed across all platforms including desktop, smart TVs, IOS, Android, SKY Q, Virgin Media, Apple.tv, Amazon Firestick and games consoles.

The National League previously aired on TNT Sports. It is the highest level of the National League System and fifth-highest of the overall English football league system.