National League signs DAZN deal
July 29, 2024
The National League has announced a new long-term partnership with sports streaming platform DAZN. The seven-year agreement, beginning in August, will showcase the football competition across more than 200 countries globally.
National League General Manager, Mark Ives, commented: “We are incredibly excited about this groundbreaking long-term joint venture with DAZN, one of the biggest players in sports broadcasting and the deal demonstrates the continuing growth and reach of the National League. The global exposure DAZN will bring the League and our clubs cannot be overstated. DAZN will be using their vast expertise in sports broadcasting and streaming to allow fans in both the UK and internationally to access live matches across all connected devices like never before. We look forward to working very closely with them to enhances the viewing experience for all fans that can’t be at the stadium, which we believe is to the full benefit of our clubs and their supporters. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank TNT Sports for the wonderful coverage and support they have provided.”