Report: TikTok Top 100 brands garner $11.9bn in EMV in 1 year

TikTok has revealed the top-performing US brands on its platform in a joint report with CreatorIQ – the creator marketing platform.

The report leveraged CreatorIQ’s Earned Media Value (EMV) metric to measure and identify the brands generating the most conversation on TikTok. According to CreatorIQ, the TikTok Top 100 brands garnered more than $11.9 billion (€11bn) in EMV, 286 billion impressions and 12.1 billion engagements in the last year, which was mainly driven by over 356K creators across 1.3 million posts.

While the TikTok Top 100 includes brands across a variety of verticals including retail, beauty, fashion, sports and gaming, they all have one big thing in common: authentic creator partnerships were at the heart of their platform strategy. The top brands include:

“Last year, we saw a 113 per cent increase in TikTok videos being leveraged by brands for creator marketing campaigns,” said Tim Sovay, Chief Business Development & Partnerships Officer, CreatorIQ. “This investment immediately paid off, leading to double-digit year-over-year EMV growth for brands across verticals on TikTok, which also drove substantial growth for lower funnel outcomes.”

In addition to CreatorIQ’s Top 100 Leaderboard, the report also includes exclusive data from TikTok highlighting the strategies and insights that drove brand success on the platform. For example: