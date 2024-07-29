Report: TikTok Top 100 brands garner $11.9bn in EMV in 1 year
July 29, 2024
TikTok has revealed the top-performing US brands on its platform in a joint report with CreatorIQ – the creator marketing platform.
The report leveraged CreatorIQ’s Earned Media Value (EMV) metric to measure and identify the brands generating the most conversation on TikTok. According to CreatorIQ, the TikTok Top 100 brands garnered more than $11.9 billion (€11bn) in EMV, 286 billion impressions and 12.1 billion engagements in the last year, which was mainly driven by over 356K creators across 1.3 million posts.
While the TikTok Top 100 includes brands across a variety of verticals including retail, beauty, fashion, sports and gaming, they all have one big thing in common: authentic creator partnerships were at the heart of their platform strategy. The top brands include:
“Last year, we saw a 113 per cent increase in TikTok videos being leveraged by brands for creator marketing campaigns,” said Tim Sovay, Chief Business Development & Partnerships Officer, CreatorIQ. “This investment immediately paid off, leading to double-digit year-over-year EMV growth for brands across verticals on TikTok, which also drove substantial growth for lower funnel outcomes.”
In addition to CreatorIQ’s Top 100 Leaderboard, the report also includes exclusive data from TikTok highlighting the strategies and insights that drove brand success on the platform. For example:
Creator Retention Matters: Fourteen of TikTok’s top 25 brands boast a creator retention rate of over 25 per cent, which means creators are consistently posting about the brands and establishing authenticity. After watching creator content on TikTok, 41 per cent of users agree that it feels authentic.
Engagement Drives EMV: The top brands don’t just focus on follower count—they develop long-term partnerships with authentic creators who have a track record of engaging the right audiences. TikTok users are also 1.2x more likely to direct message the brand compared to other leading social/video platforms.
Higher Post Volume Increases Value: the more consistent a creator is with posting about a brand, the more authentic the relationship is perceived by audiences. 55 per cent of users agree that TikTok creators help them feel connected to brands.
TikTok Can Power Across Verticals: While Beauty captures nearly a third of the TikTok Top 100, other industries like sports, retail, media, food & beverage, and gaming are increasing their presence among heavy-hitters. Two in five TikTok users also say watching branded creator content makes them feel like part of the brand’s community.