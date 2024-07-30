Forecast: Broadband equipment spend to grow at 2% CAGR

According to a report by Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data centre industries, Broadband Access Equipment market is forecasted to grow 2 per cent on average for the next five years (2024-2028) due in part to lower spending in 2024 as operators continue to absorb excess inventory and, in the case of Tier 1 cable operators, dramatically slow their purchases of new DOCSIS CPE.

“Most service providers are taking a conservative approach to 2024, choosing to rely on existing inventory as they receive mixed signals on inflation, consumer spending and new home construction,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “2025 is shaping up to be a rebound year for spending, driven by ongoing fibre network expansions as well as cable DAA upgrades.”

Additional highlights from the report: