Looper Insights expands Media Placement Value suite

Looper Insights, the end-to-end SaaS analytics and insights solution for the Media & Entertainment industry, has announce the launch of two new proprietary metrics: $MPV (Dollar MPV) and pMPV (Performance MPV). These metrics build upon the foundational Media Placement Value (MPV), a currency that quantifies media exposure and drives strategic transactions and planning across the industry.

Recognising the limitations of SoV, in 2020, after aggregating deep industry data and forming partnerships with major studios and streamers, Looper Insights launched MPV, which aided the industry by quantifying the impact of media exposure across CTV devices. MPV has evolved beyond a standard metric; it is now a widely accepted currency that fuels media planning and transactional decisions among some of the world’s leading streamers, Hollywood studios, and broadcasters.

Building on this success, $MPV and pMPV have been introduced to add further depth and precision. $MPV quantifies the monetary value of media exposure, translating consumer proximity into precise currency-based metrics. pMPV estimates impressions or views based on Cost Per Thousand (CPM) values, offering predictive insights into performance. These new metrics enable businesses to generate detailed reports, benchmark performance globally, and optimise media strategies. By leveraging $MPV and pMPV, streamers and platforms can make more informed decisions, replicating successful tactics and enhancing their promotional campaigns.

“We developed MPV to give the entertainment industry a weighted ‘Share of Voice’ to focus on what drives viewership,” stated Lucas Bertrand, Founder and CEO of Looper Insights. “With the introduction of $MPV and pMPV, we’re providing even more depth and precision. These metrics not only quantify the monetary value of media exposure but also evaluate and help predict performance, enabling our clients to optimise their strategies and maximise ROI across mobile, CTV, streaming services, consoles, and MVPD devices.”

Looper Insights said the launch of $MPV and pMPV in the US and UK, followed by 23 other countries that Looper already tracks, underscores its dedication to delivering advanced tools that enhance the value of digital real estate on CTV platforms.