Report: UK space employs 52,000

The UK’s Space Agency (UKSA), in its annual report, said that its latest data shows that direct employment in space-related businesses grew 6.7 per cent last year and now totals more than 52,000. DTH broadcasting is the largest sector.

UKSA added that between 2021 and 2022 the UK space sector generated $18.9 billion (€17.4bn) income.

The report, which looks into the size and health of the UK space industry (and carried out for the Agency by London Economics) states that the sector is remarkably resilient: “The increasing industrial population, sustained levels of private investment, robust export figures, commercial orientation, and the expanding landscape of the UK space industry, particularly in emerging sectors like the In-space Economy, bode well for future growth. This optimism is reinforced by the positive outlook of survey respondents over the next three years.”

The Space Agency study is based on research and analysis of 1,765 UK-based organisations with space-related activities.

Further key findings include:

· Total UK space industry income was an aforementioned £18.9 billion. Despite a decrease of £142 million (0.7 per cent) from 2020/21, medium-term sector growth remains strong with income increasing by £503 million (+2.7 per cent) since 2018/19.

· Excluding DTH broadcasting, UK space industry income was £10.1 billion, maintaining the share of non-DTH activities at 53 per cent in 2021/22 (2020/21: 54 per cent)

· The industry numbers 1,765 organisations, a net increase of 175 since last year

· Segments that experienced growth were: Space Manufacturing (+7 per cent, +£168 million) and Space Operations (+30 per cent, +£505 million)

· Segments that experienced decline: Space Applications (-5 per cent, -£637 million and Ancillary Services (-23 per cent, -£155 million)

· A new segment was formed this year from activities previously included in Space Operations: In-Space Economy. This segment generated an estimated £39 milliom in income, a small share of the overall UK space industry that is expected to grow in future years.

· Direct employment constituted an estimated 52,000 Full Time Equivalents (FTEs), representing 6.7 per cent growth versus 2020/21’s 48,800 FTEs. This is equivalent to 0.16 per cent of the total UK workforce, with a further 76,500 indirectly supported jobs across the supply chain giving a total of 128,500 jobs supported – this number is not directly comparable to 2020/21.

· Remaining the largest single activity, the share of income accounted for by DTH broadcasting was 47 per cent in 2021/22 (46 per cent in 2020/21). DTH income remained roughly constant in real terms while other segments of the UK space industry shrank, slightly increasing its share. This highlights the continued importance of satellites for signal distribution