Roku launches Veltech Roku TV models in UK

Roku, the TV streaming specialist, has announced a new range of Veltech Roku TV models available in the UK from AO.com. Utilising hardware with the accessible Roku operating system (OS), Veltech Roku TV models offer users access to a selection of free, live, and premium streaming channels at competitive prices. The new range includes sizes 32” and 40” in 2K HD and 43” in 4K.

“The new Veltech Roku TV range marks another milestone in our TV partnership programme and sees the integration of Roku’s seamless streaming capabilities with Veltech’s impeccable TV quality. These new models are exceptional value for consumers and provide them with the perfect immersive viewing experience,” said Richard Halton, Country Manager at Roku UK. “We are committed to providing our customers with even more choice from their Roku TV experience, maintaining our position as a leading provider of streamed entertainment.”

A wide selection of entertainment to stream or watch live is available through an integrated Freeview tuner with all Roku TV models. Consumers can access all the most popular local and global apps, including BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, My5, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and more.

Roku TV models are designed to give users a personalised touch, putting them in control with a customisable home screen. With Roku Search, finding shows and movies across streaming apps is made easier than ever; users can see what shows are available for free or sort results by price. Viewers can tailor the streaming experience to their preferences and interact with the Roku TV through the remote, voice control, or the free mobile app. The automatic software updates ensure the TVs get even better over time.

Jonathan G Evans, UK Managing Director at Veltech, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Roku and their award-winning operating system. This partnership will give consumers access to a vast amount of great entertainment, and our high-quality TVs assembled in the UK. We look forward to our customers experiencing the culmination of both brands’ industry-recognised expertise in an affordable offering.”