New FAST channels added to Sky Glass, Sky Stream

Sky TV customers can watch six new Sky FAST channels on Sky Glass and Sky Stream, available immediately, at no extra cost. The channels – including Pick Paranormal, Emergency 24/7, Sky Artist of The Year, Sky Sports Stories, Sky Sports Classics and Sky Sports Vault – are home to a range of previously aired shows from Sky’s back catalogue.

The Sky FAST channels are available on Sky Glass and Sky Stream through the new Xumo Play app, which offers an additional 70+ free streaming channels including Dateline, Reuters and American Classics. Xumo Play is a FAST app owned by Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter, and this latest launch marks the first time it is available outside North America.

Sky TV customers can find the free app in the apps rail, or by saying “Xumo Play” into their Sky voice remote.

Content details:

features Most Haunted, the fan favourite TV show investigating all things supernatural. Emergency 24/7: with Highway Cops, Air Ambulance ER and Stop Search Seize, plus many more shows, Emergency 24/7 is packed full of real drama.

the channel for art aficionados, viewers can catch up on Sky’s Portrait Artist of the Year and Landscape Artist of the Year contests. Sky Sports Stories: featuring sports documentaries for every fan – from EFL Rivalries to Her Huddle.

viewers can delve into the Sky Sports archives with the likes of Premier League Icons and Premier League Legends. Sky Sports Vault: revisits a whole host of archive darts, EFL and boxing content including 30 Years of The PDC World Darts Championship and Fight Night.

Later this year, the new FAST channels will be available on Sky Q and integrated into the TV guide on Sky Glass and Sky Stream for seamless discovery alongside Sky Ultimate TV’s lineup of over 150 channels.